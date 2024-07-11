Sign up
Previous
88 / 365
“All my milkweed”
In the past I’ve had one or two plants, this year they are all over this little corner! The rains and wind have made them fall. I will cut back the one over the front walkway.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
2
0
Dorothy
@illinilass
Tags
milkweed
KV
ace
Maybe you could stake it up instead of cutting it back… sounds like they are growing well… I know some monarch butterflies (or should I say caterpillars) who would love, love, love your plants!
July 11th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
It's a pretty corner
July 11th, 2024
