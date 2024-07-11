Previous
“All my milkweed” by illinilass
88 / 365

“All my milkweed”

In the past I’ve had one or two plants, this year they are all over this little corner! The rains and wind have made them fall. I will cut back the one over the front walkway.
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Maybe you could stake it up instead of cutting it back… sounds like they are growing well… I know some monarch butterflies (or should I say caterpillars) who would love, love, love your plants!
July 11th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
It's a pretty corner
July 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise