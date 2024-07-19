Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
92 / 365
Helicopter spraying the corn
Woke me up this morning! Yesterday an airplane was spraying across the street.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
561
photos
84
followers
139
following
25% complete
View this month »
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
Latest from all albums
444
90
445
91
446
447
448
92
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th July 2024 8:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
corn
,
helicopter
Barb
ace
Wow! That helicopter seems so low! What is being sprayed on the corn field?
July 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous action shot, hope whatever they are spraying does not reach you.
July 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close