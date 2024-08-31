Previous
ARTISTIC-August words by illinilass
125 / 365

ARTISTIC-August words

This is artistic as it gets today around our house. Ron painting the trim around the garage door.
Thank you Ron for painting and my last August words photo.
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
an Old Master at work!
August 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise