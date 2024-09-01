Sign up
126 / 365
SPRING- September words
Spring down under, autumn up top.😊
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Views
12
Comments
2
2
Album
Infinity
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
24th August 2024 10:37pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Tags
leaves
,
september24words
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely colours of Autumn !
September 2nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
September 2nd, 2024
