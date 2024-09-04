Sign up
128 / 365
Backyard at Laura’s shore house.
We had our wine time and pizza on the porch. Set out there till 9:30 PM
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
2
0
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
collage
manasquan
laura’s
Kathy A
Such a gorgeous garden
September 5th, 2024
Babs
What a lovely place to sit and relax.
September 5th, 2024
