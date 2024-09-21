Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
140 / 365
SHOP-September words
Had to pick up a prescription for my sister in law at Walmart today. That was the only shopping I did. I’m surprised not a soul in sight, it was busy.
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
672
photos
97
followers
146
following
38% complete
View this month »
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
Latest from all albums
507
508
137
509
138
510
139
140
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
21st September 2024 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shop
,
sept24words
Casablanca
ace
I have only ever been into one Walmart. I never got over finding weapons and ammunition for sale in the aisle next to the milk! That's when I knew I was in the USA and not England! Amazingly clear aisles. Must have emptied just for your shot!
September 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close