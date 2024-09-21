Previous
SHOP-September words by illinilass
140 / 365

SHOP-September words

Had to pick up a prescription for my sister in law at Walmart today. That was the only shopping I did. I’m surprised not a soul in sight, it was busy.
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I have only ever been into one Walmart. I never got over finding weapons and ammunition for sale in the aisle next to the milk! That's when I knew I was in the USA and not England! Amazingly clear aisles. Must have emptied just for your shot!
September 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise