144 / 365
Turkey vultures
Not an uncommon sight, spring through autumn they call a tall communication tower home. Sometimes we can see over twenty circling. Ominous!
I think they were circling our dying tree. 😭
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
25th September 2024 9:41am
