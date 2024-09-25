Previous
Turkey vultures by illinilass
Turkey vultures

Not an uncommon sight, spring through autumn they call a tall communication tower home. Sometimes we can see over twenty circling. Ominous!
I think they were circling our dying tree. 😭
