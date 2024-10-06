Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
152 / 365
Jade Pearl
I was admiring this young lady’s work when I turned around and she was there. Very personable. I love the bright colours she uses and her messages. I hope she goes far in her chosen career.
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
702
photos
100
followers
148
following
41% complete
View this month »
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
Latest from all albums
523
150
524
151
525
526
152
527
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Infinity
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jade
,
art
,
gallery
,
saatchi
,
pearl.
Liz Gooster
ace
I love the bright vibrant colours too. And how lovely to meet the artist in person!
October 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close