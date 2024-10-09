Sign up
155 / 365
ORDER- October words
All pots in order.
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Views
9
9
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd August 2024 2:16pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
order
oct24words
Mags
ace
How lovely!
October 10th, 2024
