156 / 365
OUTFIT- October words
Taken at the V&A the other day. I certainly would have worn any of these Mary Quant outfits back in the ‘60’s! Loved her fashions.
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
oct24words
,
outfit-
Mags
ace
Great shots! I do love the dropped waist dresses.
October 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely find and shots, I love the blue dress! Just s tad too old for it now 😁
October 10th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Yes back in the day we certainly could have worn it!😁
October 10th, 2024
Yes back in the day we certainly could have worn it!😁