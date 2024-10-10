Previous
OUTFIT- October words by illinilass
OUTFIT- October words

Taken at the V&A the other day. I certainly would have worn any of these Mary Quant outfits back in the ‘60’s! Loved her fashions.
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Mags ace
Great shots! I do love the dropped waist dresses.
October 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely find and shots, I love the blue dress! Just s tad too old for it now 😁
October 10th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
@ludwigsdiana
Yes back in the day we certainly could have worn it!😁
October 10th, 2024  
