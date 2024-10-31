Previous
St. Peter’s Church, Radway by illinilass
St. Peter’s Church, Radway

Visited Edgehill yesterday. This little church has an excellent exhibit on the English Civil War.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Dorothy
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely stain glass
November 1st, 2024  
Mags ace
Marvelous captures and bit of history.
November 1st, 2024  
