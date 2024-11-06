Sign up
175 / 365
Liquid amber, sweet gum tree
Seen this morning on our walk, all on the same tree.
6th November 2024
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Tags
leaves
,
collage
