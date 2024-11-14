Books I brought back from England

1. Direct, a very good friend of mine knew his mother and the family.

2. Imperial War Museum

3. Miranda Hart’s newest book. I love Miranda!

4. The Morning of her Day, sounded good.

5. The Wicked Wit of Queen Elizabeth, 😍

6. The Women Who Spied For Britain, I really enjoy reading about such brave women.

7. All the Broken Pieces, I had “enjoyed” his book and the movie The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas.

8. Churchill’s Britain, I’m a fan of Churchill.

9. Slow Train to Switzerland, a friend gave this to me and I started it on the plane.