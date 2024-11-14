Books I brought back from England

1. Direct, a very good friend of mine knew his mother and the family.
2. Imperial War Museum
3. Miranda Hart’s newest book. I love Miranda!
4. The Morning of her Day, sounded good.
5. The Wicked Wit of Queen Elizabeth, 😍
6. The Women Who Spied For Britain, I really enjoy reading about such brave women.
7. All the Broken Pieces, I had “enjoyed” his book and the movie The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas.
8. Churchill’s Britain, I’m a fan of Churchill.
9. Slow Train to Switzerland, a friend gave this to me and I started it on the plane.