181 / 365
Can you see the spiderweb?
It’s full of little gnats, but I didn’t see the spider.
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
bush
,
spiderweb
,
burning
Babs
ace
Hope you didn't get bitten by the gnats.
November 17th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
No I might need my eyes checked
November 17th, 2024
Mags
ace
Just lovely!
November 17th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
@onewing
No I didn’t, must all be in the 🕷️ web!
November 17th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
@365projectorgchristine
They are little grey specks.
November 17th, 2024
