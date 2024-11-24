Sign up
185 / 365
185 / 365
Sion, Switzerland
A place I would like to visit someday.
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
797
photos
110
followers
154
following
50% complete
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
183
574
575
576
184
35
185
577
Views
5
Album
Infinity
Taken
24th November 2024 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
switzerland
,
sion
