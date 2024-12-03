Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
190 / 365
ORNAMENTS, December words
These were on the M&S display. I didn’t buy them because I have so many from England already. Also the mugs which were a good buy at $8.00.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
814
photos
110
followers
155
following
52% complete
View this month »
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
Latest from all albums
583
37
584
585
189
38
190
586
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
3rd December 2024 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dec24words
Barb
ace
Where is M&S, Dorothy? In England or?
December 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close