191 / 365
RED, December words
I don’t have much Christmas out yet but this was handy today. I did get my autumn decorations put away 😃
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
red
,
dec24words
Mags
ace
Very pretty!
December 5th, 2024
Marj
So beautiful
December 5th, 2024
