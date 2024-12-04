Previous
RED, December words by illinilass
RED, December words

I don’t have much Christmas out yet but this was handy today. I did get my autumn decorations put away 😃
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Mags ace
Very pretty!
December 5th, 2024  
Marj
So beautiful
December 5th, 2024  
