Previous
192 / 365
WRAPPING PAPER, Dec words
Kaleidoscope of my Christmas wrapping paper.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
5
2
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
818
photos
109
followers
152
following
52% complete
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
5th December 2024 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kaleidoscope
,
dec24words
Corinne C
ace
Marvelous
December 5th, 2024
Barb
ace
Nice!
December 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wonderful effect!
December 5th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 5th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Very cool!
December 5th, 2024
