Previous
193 / 365
GIFTS December words
I have no wrapped gifts yet, but this marvellous book was a gift to me over 10 years ago. I will be revealing the pictures inside over the next 12 days.
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
4
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Views
20
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
6th December 2024 3:38pm
Privacy
Tags
gifts
,
dec24words
Barb
ace
Looking forward to seeing the inside! :-)
December 6th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely !
December 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
How very beautiful!
December 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a lovely gift.
December 6th, 2024
