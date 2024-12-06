Previous
GIFTS December words by illinilass
GIFTS December words

I have no wrapped gifts yet, but this marvellous book was a gift to me over 10 years ago. I will be revealing the pictures inside over the next 12 days.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Dorothy

Barb ace
Looking forward to seeing the inside! :-)
December 6th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely !
December 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
How very beautiful!
December 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a lovely gift.
December 6th, 2024  
