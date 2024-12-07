Sign up
SNOW- December words
This was my house in snowy Martinsburg, WV. We used to get some big snowstorms there. Haven’t had more than 10” since I moved back to Illinois! I love a good snowstorm if I have no place to go.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
snow
dec24words
