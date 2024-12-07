Previous
SNOW- December words by illinilass
SNOW- December words

This was my house in snowy Martinsburg, WV. We used to get some big snowstorms there. Haven’t had more than 10” since I moved back to Illinois! I love a good snowstorm if I have no place to go.
