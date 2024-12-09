Previous
SUMMER/WINTER by illinilass
196 / 365

SUMMER/WINTER

For December words
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
53% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very nice shots of the seasons!
December 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good captures
December 10th, 2024  
Brooke Lindsay
Cute!
December 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great contrast!
December 10th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
good choices!
December 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact