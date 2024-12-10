Previous
GIFT- December words by illinilass
GIFT- December words

A gift from my nephew and wife.
I’m slowly getting ready for Christmas, they left it here at Thanksgiving.
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Mags ace
A beautiful gift bag!
December 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
I wouldn’t be able to keep it until Christmas. If it is in front of me I have to peek 😊
December 10th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and festive looking.
December 11th, 2024  
