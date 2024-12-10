Sign up
197 / 365
197 / 365
GIFT- December words
A gift from my nephew and wife.
I’m slowly getting ready for Christmas, they left it here at Thanksgiving.
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
3
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
10th December 2024 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gift
,
dec24words
Mags
ace
A beautiful gift bag!
December 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
I wouldn’t be able to keep it until Christmas. If it is in front of me I have to peek 😊
December 10th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and festive looking.
December 11th, 2024
