Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Previous
203 / 365
STARS, December words
I wanted to wait till it got dark outside.
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
5
2
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
842
photos
112
followers
156
following
55% complete
View this month »
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
Latest from all albums
40
201
596
597
202
598
599
203
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
16th December 2024 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
stars
,
dec24words
Barb
ace
I like how the stars are projected onto the wall. Beautiful decoration!
December 17th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
December 17th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
What a gorgeous ornament!
December 17th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very charming and well presented
December 17th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful star!
December 17th, 2024
