STARS, December words by illinilass
STARS, December words

I wanted to wait till it got dark outside.
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Barb ace
I like how the stars are projected onto the wall. Beautiful decoration!
December 17th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
December 17th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
What a gorgeous ornament!
December 17th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very charming and well presented
December 17th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful star!
December 17th, 2024  
