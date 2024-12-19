Previous
SHOPPING, December words by illinilass
206 / 365

SHOPPING, December words

A little Christmas shopping at our local “Sweet Shop”.
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Mags ace
Oh wow! I'd surely be diabetic if I shopped there cause I'd eat it all! =)
December 19th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
I'm making happy little "I love chocolate" noises! What a display!!
December 19th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! Dorothy , what a delightful sight ! - just drooling over the whole display !!
December 19th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
My favorite store
December 20th, 2024  
Barb ace
Decisions, decisions!
December 20th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Oooh so much to choose from!
December 20th, 2024  
