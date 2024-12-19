Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
206 / 365
SHOPPING, December words
A little Christmas shopping at our local “Sweet Shop”.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
851
photos
113
followers
157
following
56% complete
View this month »
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
Latest from all albums
203
204
600
601
43
205
206
602
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th December 2024 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
shopping
,
dec24words
Mags
ace
Oh wow! I'd surely be diabetic if I shopped there cause I'd eat it all! =)
December 19th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
I'm making happy little "I love chocolate" noises! What a display!!
December 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! Dorothy , what a delightful sight ! - just drooling over the whole display !!
December 19th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
My favorite store
December 20th, 2024
Barb
ace
Decisions, decisions!
December 20th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Oooh so much to choose from!
December 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close