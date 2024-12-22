Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
209 / 365
CELEBRATION-December words
Out for a Celebration Birthday Breakfast for Ron this morning, we both forgot our phones… so brought home the complimentary donut with candle and recreated it at home.
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
857
photos
113
followers
157
following
57% complete
View this month »
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
Latest from all albums
206
602
603
207
604
208
209
605
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
22nd December 2024 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
celebration
,
dec24words
Rob Z
ace
Happy birthday Ron!!
December 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Happy birthday Ron !
December 22nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Happy birthday
December 22nd, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
Happy Birthday!!!
December 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close