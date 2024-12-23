Previous
BRIGHT & COLOURFUL-December words by illinilass
210 / 365

BRIGHT & COLOURFUL-December words

One of my favourite ornaments.
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Agnes ace
So cute
December 23rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
I like it too…
December 23rd, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Lovely
December 23rd, 2024  
