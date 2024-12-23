Sign up
210 / 365
BRIGHT & COLOURFUL-December words
One of my favourite ornaments.
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
3
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
860
photos
113
followers
157
following
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
23rd December 2024 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
dec24words
Agnes
ace
So cute
December 23rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
I like it too…
December 23rd, 2024
Bill Davidson
Lovely
December 23rd, 2024
