Previous
RELAXING-December words by illinilass
216 / 365

RELAXING-December words

You can’t get more relaxed than this!
Taken at Ron’s son’s house in Prescott, Az. In March 2023. I think we had just come back from walking their two dogs.
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
59% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Sweet nappers!
December 29th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Fabulous…..
December 29th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Asleep is definitely relaxed!
December 29th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Lol!
December 29th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Pure contentment… wonderful.
December 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Fabulous - you could not have been more relaxed than this ! - super shot ! fav
December 29th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
Haha! Caught perfectly!
December 29th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
😴😴
December 29th, 2024  
Jo ace
Peace and contentment
December 29th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Perfect togetherness
December 29th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
So relaxed!
December 29th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Lol!
December 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact