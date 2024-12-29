Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
216 / 365
RELAXING-December words
You can’t get more relaxed than this!
Taken at Ron’s son’s house in Prescott, Az. In March 2023. I think we had just come back from walking their two dogs.
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
12
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
872
photos
114
followers
151
following
59% complete
View this month »
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
Latest from all albums
608
213
609
610
214
611
215
216
Photo Details
Views
27
Comments
12
Fav's
3
Album
Infinity
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
relaxing
,
dec24words
Mags
ace
Sweet nappers!
December 29th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Fabulous…..
December 29th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Asleep is definitely relaxed!
December 29th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Lol!
December 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Pure contentment… wonderful.
December 29th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fabulous - you could not have been more relaxed than this ! - super shot ! fav
December 29th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
Haha! Caught perfectly!
December 29th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
😴😴
December 29th, 2024
Jo
ace
Peace and contentment
December 29th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Perfect togetherness
December 29th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
So relaxed!
December 29th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Lol!
December 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close