217 / 365
MEMORIES- December words
I’ve always loved the picture of my parents with my two brothers, who were 22 and 21 years older than me. Harold 1926, Jimmy 1927.
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
memories
dec24words
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Always good to have sweet memories captured by the camera !
December 31st, 2024
·
·
