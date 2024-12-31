Previous
YEARS END-December words by illinilass
218 / 365

YEARS END-December words

I have loved every moment here on 365. In fact I spend a lot of time here. Always something new to see, go, just be amazed at what this world of friends offers. Best wishes to everyone for a Happy, Healthy 2025.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
59% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I could not agree more Dorothy, it has become my happy place :-)
January 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact