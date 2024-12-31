Sign up
Previous
218 / 365
YEARS END-December words
I have loved every moment here on 365. In fact I spend a lot of time here. Always something new to see, go, just be amazed at what this world of friends offers. Best wishes to everyone for a Happy, Healthy 2025.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
1
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
end
,
years
,
dec24words
Diana
ace
I could not agree more Dorothy, it has become my happy place :-)
January 1st, 2025
