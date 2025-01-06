Sign up
219 / 365
Playing with Photoroom
First time I’ve written on a photo.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
4
1
Pat Knowles
ace
Wonderful Dorothy.
January 6th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
is that your handwriting? I think I write with my mouse - and it's not very good!
January 6th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely capture of the trees highlighted against the black sky !
January 6th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Very effective, I like this!
January 6th, 2025
