Previous
A mysterious reflection by illinilass
223 / 365

A mysterious reflection

Today we’ve been moving window treatments around and whilst one was down evidently the sun coming through the front door hit something to make this. My walls are a off white, so I played with it to make it show up better.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very cool and it looks very alien!
January 16th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very intriguing
January 17th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Does look mysterious.
January 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact