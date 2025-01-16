Sign up
223 / 365
A mysterious reflection
Today we’ve been moving window treatments around and whilst one was down evidently the sun coming through the front door hit something to make this. My walls are a off white, so I played with it to make it show up better.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
reflection
Mags
ace
Very cool and it looks very alien!
January 16th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very intriguing
January 17th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Does look mysterious.
January 17th, 2025
