Previous
226 / 365
EVERGREEN January words
Taken in September 2021 at the Japanese Gardens in Portland, Oregon. I believe the tag says Mountain Hemlock 200 years old.
It’s too cold here to go out and find an evergreen.
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
3
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
evergreen
,
jan25words
KV
ace
It has been below freezing here all day and it began at 13F… I was outside briefly to shoot a few bird photos but didn’t stay out too long. Lovely bonsai tree.
January 20th, 2025
Babs
ace
It looks fabulous.
January 20th, 2025
Marj
You have captured the graceful appearance and cascading effects of the hemlock evergreen bonsai.
January 20th, 2025
