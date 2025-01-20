Previous
EVERGREEN January words by illinilass
226 / 365

Taken in September 2021 at the Japanese Gardens in Portland, Oregon. I believe the tag says Mountain Hemlock 200 years old.
It’s too cold here to go out and find an evergreen.
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
KV ace
It has been below freezing here all day and it began at 13F… I was outside briefly to shoot a few bird photos but didn’t stay out too long. Lovely bonsai tree.
January 20th, 2025  
Babs ace
It looks fabulous.
January 20th, 2025  
Marj
You have captured the graceful appearance and cascading effects of the hemlock evergreen bonsai.
January 20th, 2025  
