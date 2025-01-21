Previous
CRISP/CRISPS January words by illinilass
227 / 365

CRISP/CRISPS January words

Crisps are good to eat inside when it is crisp outside.
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Jo ace
Great subject for the January word
January 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
That's cold!
January 21st, 2025  
