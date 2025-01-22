Previous
WALK-January words by illinilass
WALK-January words

It’s warmer today, but my only WALK was to the mailbox and back.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
KV ace
Looks like you have a little snow left. It got above freezing here for the first time in a few days.
January 22nd, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
Yep; some days that’s as far as I go!
January 22nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
January 22nd, 2025  
Casablanca ace
I always smile at American mailboxes being outdoors. My mail comes through the letterbox integral to my front door. Looks like you temperatures are rising.
January 22nd, 2025  
Chrissie ace
And a lovely little walk that is, too 😜
January 22nd, 2025  
