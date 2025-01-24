Previous
OUTDOORS-January words by illinilass
230 / 365

OUTDOORS-January words

I went outdoors to take a picture of the sunset and these Canada geese were honking over the house.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Christine Sztukowski
I love this sence
January 25th, 2025  
Mags
Wonderful how they've caught the light!
January 25th, 2025  
