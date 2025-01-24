Sign up
230 / 365
OUTDOORS-January words
I went outdoors to take a picture of the sunset and these Canada geese were honking over the house.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
24th January 2025 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outdoors
,
jan25words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this sence
January 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful how they've caught the light!
January 25th, 2025
