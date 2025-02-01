Sign up
Previous
233 / 365
Flash of red
My first B/W…thought I’d give it a try.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
5
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
923
photos
117
followers
157
following
63% complete
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
641
642
231
643
644
232
645
233
Views
17
Comments
5
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
1st February 2025 3:26pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
for2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely shiny kettle, I particularly love your quote! Awesome
February 1st, 2025
KV
ace
You’ve got some nice deep blacks in the this… nice tones!
February 1st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely clear image - lovely light !
February 1st, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
FoR makes you think a bit - either in the process of taking - or (in my case) post processing.
February 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
Nice percolator!
February 1st, 2025
