Flash of red by illinilass
233 / 365

Flash of red

My first B/W…thought I’d give it a try.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
63% complete

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Lovely shiny kettle, I particularly love your quote! Awesome
February 1st, 2025  
KV ace
You’ve got some nice deep blacks in the this… nice tones!
February 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely clear image - lovely light !
February 1st, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
FoR makes you think a bit - either in the process of taking - or (in my case) post processing.
February 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Nice percolator!
February 1st, 2025  
