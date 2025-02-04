Sign up
Previous
236 / 365
DOORWAY- February words, FOR
I didn’t go out today. Doorway into guest room.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
8
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
930
photos
117
followers
157
following
64% complete
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
233
646
647
234
648
235
649
236
Views
3
Comments
8
Album
Infinity
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
4th February 2025 4:34am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
feb25words
,
fob2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Nice shot.
February 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice shot into a lovely bright and sunny room !
February 5th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Charming
February 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
A sneak peak! Lovely shot!
February 5th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you.
February 5th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you.
February 5th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
@beryl
Thank you, I like to call it a light spring green colour.
February 5th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
@mittens
Thank you
February 5th, 2025
close
365 Project
close
