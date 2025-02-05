Sign up
237 / 365
This is where Ron buys his honey in a 5 lb. jar!
I bring mine from England ☺️ I like the spun honey M&S has a lovely one from New Zealand.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
932
photos
119
followers
157
following
64% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
5th February 2025 10:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
My father was a beekeeper, there's nothing like fresh honey
February 6th, 2025
Merrelyn
ace
It works well in b&w.
February 6th, 2025
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
