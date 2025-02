VINTAGE , FOR25

This is the oldest possession I have.

This was stitched by Hannah Boothroyd , Quornden, Lancs. Age 9

1840.

It must have belonged to my great great grandmother. My great grandmother (born 1860) brought it over in 1893, it must have belonged to her mother. We don’t believe Hannah was a relative. Certain coloured threads have faded and some disintegrated! Years ago I had it framed and matted by an archivalist. I keep it hung in dim light. Precious to me but …. No one in the family is interested!