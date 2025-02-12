Previous
Definitely VINTAGE by illinilass
243 / 365

Definitely VINTAGE

My grandmother and great grandmother, made these in England before they came over in 1893. They are tiny “crystal” beads woven on thread. A Victorian pastime. I am putting on a colour photo too.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
66% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
How wonderful
February 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely necklaces and treasures!
February 12th, 2025  
KV ace
I like the deep tones here but really enjoyed seeing the color image too.
February 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact