243 / 365
Definitely VINTAGE
My grandmother and great grandmother, made these in England before they came over in 1893. They are tiny “crystal” beads woven on thread. A Victorian pastime. I am putting on a colour photo too.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Infinity
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
12th February 2025 3:24pm
Tags
for2025
,
feb25words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
How wonderful
February 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely necklaces and treasures!
February 12th, 2025
KV
ace
I like the deep tones here but really enjoyed seeing the color image too.
February 12th, 2025
