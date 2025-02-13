Previous
ORNAMENT- February words by illinilass
244 / 365

ORNAMENT- February words

I’ve had this hanging outside for 3/4 years. It handles the wind and weather very well.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
66% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact