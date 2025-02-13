Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
244 / 365
ORNAMENT- February words
I’ve had this hanging outside for 3/4 years. It handles the wind and weather very well.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
946
photos
120
followers
158
following
66% complete
View this month »
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
Latest from all albums
241
242
654
46
655
243
244
656
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th February 2025 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ornament
,
feb25words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close