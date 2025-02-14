Previous
Puzzled? by illinilass
245 / 365

Puzzled?

The puzzle I’m slowly working on has lots of hearts so I made this “Valentine” just my friends at 365. ❤️
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Nice spotting, organization and capture.
February 14th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sweet
February 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact