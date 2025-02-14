Sign up
245 / 365
Puzzled?
The puzzle I’m slowly working on has lots of hearts so I made this “Valentine” just my friends at 365. ❤️
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Tags
valentine
Shutterbug
ace
Nice spotting, organization and capture.
February 14th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sweet
February 14th, 2025
