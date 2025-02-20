Previous
Bangers and Mash by illinilass
247 / 365

Bangers and Mash

That’s what we had for our “tea”/“supper” tonight. It’s hard to get good bangers over here but Aldis does a fair job.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details

Marj ace
Nice presentation using the white plate against the red placement.
Yum !
February 21st, 2025  
