247 / 365
Bangers and Mash
That’s what we had for our “tea”/“supper” tonight. It’s hard to get good bangers over here but Aldis does a fair job.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
959
photos
123
followers
155
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
20th February 2025 5:38pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
and
,
mash
,
bangers
Marj
ace
Nice presentation using the white plate against the red placement.
Yum !
February 21st, 2025
Yum !