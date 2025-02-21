Previous
FORM- Feb25words by illinilass
248 / 365

FORM- Feb25words

Whilst showering this morning I looked up and saw my photo for the day!
It’s a nearly new shower head, not grungy at all. I really didn’t like it in B/W, therefore no For.
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Dorothy

Barb ace
Great, repetitive patterns!
February 21st, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
A really pretty pattern! Not something you notice that much!
February 21st, 2025  
Agnes ace
Good shot
February 21st, 2025  
