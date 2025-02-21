Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
248 / 365
FORM- Feb25words
Whilst showering this morning I looked up and saw my photo for the day!
It’s a nearly new shower head, not grungy at all. I really didn’t like it in B/W, therefore no For.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
961
photos
123
followers
155
following
67% complete
View this month »
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
Latest from all albums
659
660
661
662
247
663
248
664
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
21st February 2025 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
head
,
shower
,
form
,
feb25words
Barb
ace
Great, repetitive patterns!
February 21st, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
A really pretty pattern! Not something you notice that much!
February 21st, 2025
Agnes
ace
Good shot
February 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close