252 / 365
Chicago , yesterday
I was taking a picture of the clock at the old Marshall Fields now Macy’s. Later I noticed a lady taking a photo looking to my left! I now wonder of what!
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
26th February 2025 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
marshall
,
chicago
,
fields
GaryW
With the convenience of phones, folks take pictures of everything!
February 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice capture
February 28th, 2025
