Chicago , yesterday by illinilass
Chicago , yesterday

I was taking a picture of the clock at the old Marshall Fields now Macy’s. Later I noticed a lady taking a photo looking to my left! I now wonder of what!
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
GaryW
With the convenience of phones, folks take pictures of everything!
February 28th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice capture
February 28th, 2025  
