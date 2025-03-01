Sign up
Previous
253 / 365
St. David’s Day
For my 365 Welsh friends.
Daffodils from my garden April 2016.
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
6
2
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
974
photos
123
followers
155
following
69% complete
Casablanca
ace
Lovely and perfect for St David's Day
March 1st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Thank you Dorothy - A lovely bunch of flowers for St David's day . I have only a trough full of miniature daffs in my garden at the moment ! fav
March 1st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeousness… I love daffodils…
March 1st, 2025
Bill Davidson
Beautiful daffodils
March 1st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Perfect! Lovely arrangement!
March 1st, 2025
Lesley
ace
Beautiful contrast with the blues
March 1st, 2025
