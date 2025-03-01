Previous
St. David’s Day by illinilass
253 / 365

St. David’s Day

For my 365 Welsh friends.
Daffodils from my garden April 2016.
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Casablanca ace
Lovely and perfect for St David's Day
March 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Thank you Dorothy - A lovely bunch of flowers for St David's day . I have only a trough full of miniature daffs in my garden at the moment ! fav
March 1st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeousness… I love daffodils…
March 1st, 2025  
Bill Davidson
Beautiful daffodils
March 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Perfect! Lovely arrangement!
March 1st, 2025  
Lesley ace
Beautiful contrast with the blues
March 1st, 2025  
