Previous
254 / 365
No luck
He tried.
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
1
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
976
photos
123
followers
155
following
69% complete
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
251
252
670
671
253
672
254
673
Tags
squirrel
,
collage
KV
ace
Maybe he got lucky and knocked some seeds out in his acrobatic dance:)
March 2nd, 2025
365 Project
close