Previous
256 / 365
The Birds
Sitting at the table this morning, the starlings, grackles and a few red wing blackbirds arrived!
There is one sparrow on the feeder and a squirrel in the photo.
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
3
1
birds
Barb
ace
Wow! That is a lot of birds! If we had that many coming here they would eat us out of house and home!!
March 5th, 2025
Michelle
I wouldn’t want to feed that many!!
March 5th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
as far as the eye can see!
March 5th, 2025
