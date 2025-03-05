Previous
The Birds by illinilass
The Birds

Sitting at the table this morning, the starlings, grackles and a few red wing blackbirds arrived!
There is one sparrow on the feeder and a squirrel in the photo.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Dorothy

@illinilass
Barb ace
Wow! That is a lot of birds! If we had that many coming here they would eat us out of house and home!!
March 5th, 2025  
Michelle
I wouldn’t want to feed that many!!
March 5th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
as far as the eye can see!
March 5th, 2025  
