The Sista’s by illinilass
257 / 365

The Sista’s

Do lunch. These are my girlfriends since high school. We travel, party, support and love each other. L-R Jackie, Marsha, Dorothy, Mary, Nanc.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
70% complete

Tim L ace
Girl Power !
March 6th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
So wonderful to have !
March 6th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a lovely group of lunch ladies! You are very blessed, Dorothy.
March 6th, 2025  
