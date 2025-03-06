Sign up
257 / 365
The Sista’s
Do lunch. These are my girlfriends since high school. We travel, party, support and love each other. L-R Jackie, Marsha, Dorothy, Mary, Nanc.
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
lunch
sista’s
galesburg.
Tim L
ace
Girl Power !
March 6th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
So wonderful to have !
March 6th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a lovely group of lunch ladies! You are very blessed, Dorothy.
March 6th, 2025
