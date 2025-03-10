Previous
Eye of the beholder by illinilass
Eye of the beholder

When out today I noticed this drainage grate. The fish caught my eye. Here’s a like history on the company. It is now worldwide.
The EJ legacy dates back to 1883 when William E. Malpass and his father-in-law Richard W. Round established a foundry on the shores of Lake Charlevoix, in the town of East Jordan, Michigan, USA. This foundry was called Round and Malpass Foundry and originally produced cast parts for the lumber industry, machinery, ships, agricultural equipment, and railroads. In 1886, William’s brother, James, joined the business and the company was renamed East Jordan Iron Works.
Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
I never a drainage pipe would be so lovely!
March 10th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
How unusual.....to me!
March 10th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted and a wonderful find - great wordings and yes I like the fish too !
March 10th, 2025  
